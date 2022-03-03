Sunderland grandad who suffered cardiac arrest while cycling meets heroes and paramedics who saved his life

Nissan workers Karl Harrison and David Freeman and Kurt Burgess, who was just finishing his shift at Hyperdrive Innovation, all stopped to help.

Kurt dialled 999 and spoke to North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) health advisor Lisa Studholme and began chest compressions before David took over.

Kurt had received first aid training through work. He said: “I rang 999 and was taken through CPR at the side of the road by the call handler until David arrived and jumped in to finish the compressions until the crew took over.

“To be honest, it’s not really something you think about at the time, it’s just instinct to want to help keep that person alive, but saving someone’s life is one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do.”

Paramedics were able to use a defibrillator to revive Frank, 77.

After spending six weeks in hospital he is now slowly back on the mend: “I was fit as a fiddle – or so I thought,” he said.

“I don’t remember anything about it, the only thing I remember is waking up in hospital.

Frank, from Castletown, has been into the plant today, Thursday, March 3, to meet David and the paramedic crews: “I just want to thank everyone for what they have done, it was amazing,” he said.

"I’ve already met two of the lovely lads but have really wanted to meet the ambulance staff to say thank you. Without them all, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Production supervisor David, 33, received CPR training at college: “My immediate thought was just that I needed to do whatever I could to help Mr Kelly until the emergency services arrived,” he said.

“Luckily, I’m CPR trained like Karl so we knew straight away that the best action was to start chest compressions.

“It’s not what you expect to end up doing on your way into work, but the training kicks in and you just try to keep a cool head while the experts arrive to take over.”

Kurt’s 999 call was the first of that day’s shift for Lisa, who is based at the Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre in Hebburn: “I remember the caller was very calm and listened when I gave instructions on how to perform CPR,” she said.

“To have a bystander assist with a patient until the ambulance crew arrives can make such a difference, as was evident in this case. It was also extremely helpful that the bystander gave clear and concise details of where they were and also listened and followed the instructions that I have been trained to deliver.”

Paramedic Michael Laing was first on scene with clinical care assistant Dan Chapman: “The first thing I could see was a HGV lorry with its hazards on and I honestly feared the worst, I thought the patient had been involved in a collision,” said Michael

Dan praised David for his help: “One of the bystanders was doing CPR to a very good standard and I remember asking him if he was happy to continue for a very short time whilst myself and Mick got our equipment set up, which he agreed and did an amazing job,” he said.

By the time paramedic Danielle Richardson and clinical care assistant Josh Plumpton arrived on scene, Michael and Dan had taken over CPR: “We defibrillated Mr Kelly and he began displaying signs of maintaining sufficient cardiac output himself, allowing us to get him into the ambulance where we then made sure he remained stable as we travelled to hospital.” said Josh.

Danielle added: “Mr Kelly is living proof that bystander CPR makes a massive difference.

“The bystanders were massively helpful and we were able to resuscitate Mr Kelly pretty quickly thanks to the effort of both crews and the initial effort from the Nissan staff.”

Nissan has now offered first aid training to its entire team at the plant, and NEAS has delivered 26 courses, training more than 300 people, with a a further 19 courses planned between now and the end of March, taking the total beyond 500.

Karl, a member of the Quality Assurance Team at Nissan, said: “When I did my CPR training with Nissan and the ambulance service 10 years ago, I hoped I’d never have

to use it, but this just shows why it is so important to get this training.

“I’m delighted the company has rolled out the training at work and I’ve recommended it to many of my colleagues – you never know when you’ll need it.”

Plant HR director Michael Jude said: “We are incredibly proud of David and Karl, who were able to keep clear heads and put their CPR training into use in what was a life or death situation.

“It is fantastic that, as a direct result, we have been able to work with NEAS to provide this essential training to so many of our team.

“I’ve been on the course and would thoroughly recommend it.”

Cardiac arrests are often confused with heart attacks. Although a heart attack can cause a cardiac arrest, they are not the same thing and having a cardiac arrest does not mean you have had a heart attack.

A heart attack occurs due to a blockage in one of the arteries, whilst a cardiac arrest occurs as a result of an abnormal heart rhythm

A cardiac arrest can strike anybody, at any time, in any place, and a person’s chances of survival reduces by 10 per cent for every minute without CPR and defibrillation.

To find out more about North East Ambulance Service’s award-winning, first aid, health and safety and trauma training, visit www.firstaidneas.co.uk.

