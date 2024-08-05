Calls for Sunderland entries in North East Tourism Awards

It’s a chance to shine a light on the city’s booming visitor offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A call has been put out for Sunderland entries in next year’s North East England Tourism Awards.

The prestigious annual awards, ran in collaboration with VisitEngland’s national Awards for Excellence, celebrate the best of the region’s top visitor spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Inn Sunderland is among the previous Wearside winners | Sunderland Echo

Businesses operating within the tourism and hospitality sector on Wearside are encouraged to get their entries in before the 16th September closing date.

With 15 categories up for grabs, the awards celebrate everything from the best pubs and bars in the area to the most accessible, inclusive or sustainable places to visit.

With the recent news that 250 new jobs in tourism and hospitality have been created in the city, in the coming months alone, thanks to the city’s burgeoning food and drink scene, more visitors than ever are flocking to Sunderland, as revealed in Destination North East England’s latest set of visitor results – with last year’s Beyonce and P!nk concerts seeing a 5% leap in overnight visits to the city.

Now, awards organisers say the time for Sunderland’s fantastic array of cafes, bars, restaurants, hotels and attractions to step into the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1719 at Holy Trinity Church | Sunderland Echo

Previous winners from Sunderland include the lovingly-restored Seventeen Nineteen, the former Holy Trinity Church in the East End, who picked up Bronze for Best New Tourism Business and a Highly Commended award for their accessibility and inclusion credentials.

The new Holiday Inn Express in the city’s vibrant Keel Square development picked up Silver last year for New Tourism Business and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens took home the flagship Large Attraction of the Year Award in 2019.

Winners at the regional heats, which holds its grand final in the spring of next year, then have the chance to progress to the VisitEngland national finals, which were held at the Titanic museum in Liverpool in June.

This provides the region’s businesses with an unrivalled opportunity to showcase their achievements to a national audience and demonstrate their commitment to excellence and quality to visitors from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards traditionally receive a high number of entries from the north of the region, so bosses at Destination North East England Tourism Awards are keen to see more entries from all four corners of the North East, from businesses large and small.

The organisers will soon be announcing three new categories especially for the North East, providing even more opportunities for businesses to shine – details of which will be released soon.

Chair of Destination North East England John Marshall said: “We want to make the 2025 awards a record year for entries, so would encourage all our tourism businesses to apply. In 2024, we brought home a record 4 national finalists including an unprecedented two-times Gold win for Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, so it really is all tom play for.

“We’re incredibly proud of the many success stories the awards have highlighted over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to submit an entry in the North East England Tourism Awards

You can make an entry into the 2025 awards here https://destinationnortheastengland.co.uk/resource-hub/apply-now-neeta-2025

The categories