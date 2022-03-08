Vijayalakshmi Subramani has been recognised by Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards for her innovation which is tackling some of society’s biggest challenges.

She was inspired by her six-year-old autistic son, to co-found TeenyWeenyVR, which is a fun, VR-based platform for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

It helps them to prepare to visit new places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vijayalakshmi Subramani from Sunderland who has won an Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards.

VJ is amongst 38 pioneering women across the UK who were today awarded a cash injection of £50,000 each, as well as bespoke mentoring and coaching so that they can scale up their product.

VJ said her son’s VR headset ‘not only calms him down during episodes of anxiety but I also found it helped in preparing him to visit new places if he could see and feel it in immersive experience first, which would lead to increased collective family happiness when we visit the same places for real.

"I am honoured and privileged to have won the Innovate UK's Women in Innovation Award’.

The award to VJ and the other 37 winners was given today in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Vijayalakshmi Subramani, of TeenyWeenyVR, with her family.

Now in its fourth year, Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation programme continues to support high-potential female business leaders from diverse backgrounds. This year, over a third of the winners are Black, Asian or from another ethnic minority group,and 16% have identified as disabled.

There are award winners in every nation and region of the UK.

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK said: “It has continued to be a challenging year of uncertainty but these pioneering, resilient women inspire us to dream big and make an impact despite the difficulties we face.”

Indro Mukerjee, CEO of Innovate UK, said: “We have an incredible opportunity to make a real difference to the talent and skills pipeline for UK business innovation by inspiring, involving and investing in greater diversity. With practical actions like our Women in Innovation programme, we can help make a real difference to developing the successful innovators and businesses of the future.”

Vijayalakshmi Subramani's son James.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Vijayalakshmi Subramani who has won an award for her innovative product TeenyWeenyVR.