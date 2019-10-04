Business support group gives its excellent backing to Portfolio Awards
An organisation – which has been an invaluable support for businesses for 25 years – is backing our search for the best in industry.
Bosses at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) say they are proud to be on board as a sponsor of the Portfolio Awards.
Having delivered business support programmes to local start-ups and entrepreneurs for the past 25 years, sponsoring the social enterprise award was an obvious choice for the BIC, said Chief Executive Paul McEldon.
He added: “As a social enterprise ourselves, we’re passionate and committed to providing services to meet the needs of all businesses with an overarching social mission to drive entrepreneurial activity and accelerate innovation.”
Latest government statistics show an increase in the number of start-up businesses who are choosing the social enterprise approach, said Paul.
He added: “Our expert advisers aim to inspire and support entrepreneurs to not only set up this type of business but to continue to seek new opportunities and scale-up.
“Social enterprises have an increasingly important role in economic growth and they have the enthusiasm and determination to make the world a better place.
“In sponsoring the awards, we’re encouraging businesses to showcase their success and the great impact they are making in creating positive change in our community.”
One great example of a Sunderland-based social enterprise which is making a difference is Creative Minds - North Star Counselling CIC.
Paul added: “The counselling service was established to help plug a gap, reaching children who are struggling with mental health issues and to normalise the topic and reduce the risk of crisis.
“We recognise the hard work and commitment social entrepreneurs have and this Award celebrates the outstanding and innovative businesses that are working hard within our community. We’re honoured to be involved.”
Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the Portfolio Awards a success.
Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.
It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.
Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. We thank them all for their invaluable support.