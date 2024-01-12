Business leaders shape plans for Sunderland showcase

Sunderland Expo. Submitted picture.

Sunderland employers and educators are joining together to explore ways to inspire and inform city residents about the exciting careers on their doorstep, as part of a flagship new city Expo.

Expo Sunderland, led by Sunderland City Council in partnership with the University of Sunderland, will explore the future of homes, living and cities with a programme that will be shaped by businesses and people from Sunderland.

‘Future Living’ is one of three key Expo Sunderland themes and the first stakeholder meeting brought together more than 30 businesspeople and educationalists from organisations including Tombola, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and Nissan, to focus on how to showcase the high-quality careers available in the city as well as future opportunities, as Sunderland transforms.

Held at City Hall, groups explored education and employment opportunities that will support residents to access new and emerging careers in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automotive design, animation and graphics, biotechnology, healthcare and science, Esports, and film lighting and production.

Organisers say the insights gained at the meeting will help to shape a line-up of events and activations – forming part of the Expo Sunderland programme – that will showcase future investment and job opportunities to drive the city’s success long into the future.

Expo Sunderland will comprise a programme of events taking place across 2024 and 2025 which showcase the transformation of the city centre and the Riverside Sunderland regeneration. Expo will explore new ways to make our cities healthier, our homes greener, and our lives better.

Sarah Gilley, event director for Expo Sunderland, said: “The first of our working group cohorts provided a unique opportunity for employers to contribute to a programme that aims to inspire residents about the careers available to them in their ever-changing city.

“We want to create career and skills events within the Expo programme that raises aspirations and enable people to understand how the skills they possess can be transferred, unlocking exciting new opportunities in Sunderland’s existing and emerging industries.

Expo Sunderland’s headline sponsor is the University of Sunderland.

Joanne Usher, Corporate Engagement Officer, Expo (University of Sunderland), said: “We’re thrilled to be playing a pivotal role in Expo Sunderland.

“We’re wholeheartedly committed to the future economic, social, environmental, and cultural success of the city.

"The Expo offers an incredible opportunity to showcase all the things that will make it an even better place to live, work and study for years to come.

“It’s fantastic to see work engaging residents, including our staff and students, with the exciting programme of events already underway, connecting the Expo programme to the people who will ultimately drive Sunderland’s success in the future.”