A business breakfast designed briefing to help businesses owners will feature a panel of top regional business leaders.

Nicki Clark, chief executive of UMI. | 3rd party

David Cook, founder of Sunderland-based wealth management company Northern Spire, hosts the free event, Maximise Your Business Value, at Ramside Hall Hotel on Friday, September 27 from 8.30am to 10.30am.

The briefing will "provide ideas and solutions to maximise business value", using the experience, expertise and knowledge of five business leaders.

On the panel will be Carl Swansbury, partner and head of corporate finance at Ryecroft Glenton, Nicki Clark chief executive at UMI, Thomas Stapley-Bunten CEO at Grid Finder and Traxxion GG, Peter Neal founder of The Experience Bank Group, and Deborah Telfer managing director at Northern Spire.

Nicki Clark started out in banking then travelled the world selling soft drinks. She has set up a number of businesses and social enterprises.

UMI is a business support and finance consultancy and Nicki has had a long and successful career in business. She has worked across numerous sectors and been involved with many different ways of doing business.

Nicki said: “I’m very much looking forward to the briefing and hopefully passing on some advice and guidance. A couple of colleagues have attended similar events in the past, as have I; and enjoyed the experience.

“A priority at UMI is helping others and being a business for good; we have B Corps status, for instance. So obviously I’m only too happy to help and share my experiences in growing a business, maximising value, and also other areas such as employee ownership, team building and how to access finance.

“One priority that I will be emphasising is the importance of having a fully engaged team. I don’t know that any business can be on top of their game without an engaged team; and that means more than just being happy at work.”

David Cook said: “This is the latest in our programme of events to support the local business community and give useful, practical advice to business leaders. We’ve already had a great deal of interest.

"Our last event was a sell-out, with more than 80 people attending and we expect September’s event to be as popular.”

Tickets are available through www.eventbrite.co.uk.