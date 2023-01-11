Business booms for family firm with eyes on future

The MGL team, from left, Dave Elliott, Gillian Reader, Alan Davison, Sheila Davison, Mark Davison, Louise Elliott. Photo: Focal Point Photography

The MGL Group – based in Durham – is working on a diverse range of projects and, despite shortages of materials and labour, achieved an increase in turnover from £56.4m in 2021 to £70.0m last year.

The family-run business, which employs over 400 people, is overseen by founder Alan Davison’s son, Mark, and son-in-law, Dave Elliott, as joint chief executives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group – which includes MGL Demolition, Rainton Construction and MGL Earthworks – says it’s continued success is due to its founding ethos of high-quality work and long-standing partnerships.

Dave Elliott said: “After the pandemic we continue to think outside of the box and are overcoming industry challenges.

“Every project, every client, every relationship is nurtured and the passion, commitment and expertise of our people ensures we maintain high standards and deliver what we promise.

"We are so proud of our achievements, it’s a real testament to teamwork.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Davison said: “We work with a range of clients and have a fantastic team who are champions for our company, embodying our core values.

“MGL Demolition is enabling regeneration in our cities and towns in a range of projects such as Sunderland Civic Centre and Pilgrim’s Quarter in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a really exciting time for the North East and we are proud to be part of the transformation.”

Looking to the future, the group currently has 29 apprentices and has Gold membership to The 5% Club in recognition of its commitment to bringing fresh talent into the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was established in 2016, the MGL Foundation Trust has donated over £100,000 to worthwhile causes and supported a number of local community schemes.