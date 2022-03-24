From April 11, the toll for the tunnels will increase by 20p for drivers of Class 3 vehicles, which includes LGVs, buses and vans over 3.5 tonnes in weight.

It comes amid hikes in fuel prices and spiraling cost of living.

The North East Joint Transport Committee, which owns the Tunnels, confirmed at its meeting in January that the toll will increase from £3.70 to £3.90. Permit holders will still receive a 10% discount on their journey, making the new toll for account holders £3.51, up from £3.33.

The upkeep and construction costs of the tunnels are solely funded by tolls, not council tax, and the committee says the increase is necessary to cover the running and maintenance costs of the tunnels, in line with inflation.

It will be the first increase for Class 3 vehicles since August 2020 and is linked to the Retail Price Index. There will be no further changes within the next year.

Committee chair Coun Martin Gannon, said: “The Tyne Tunnels remain an essential link for residents, visitors and businesses in the region and the tolls generate income which covers the cost to the Joint Transport Committee of the overall running of the Tyne Tunnels, including payments to TT2 (the company responsible for the day-to-day management of the tunnels), for its operation, maintenance and financing costs of building the second tunnel, which has benefited tens of thousands of daily commuters since it opened in 2011.

"In addition, the Joint Transport Committee has loans and other operating costs which need to be covered by the toll revenue, hence the necessary increase come April.”

There is no increase for cars at this time and motorbikes, service buses, ambulances and fire vehicles continue to use the tunnels toll-free.

Since November 2021, all road users have been able to drive straight through the Tunnels without stopping, thanks to the introduction of a new barrierless tolling system, otherwise known as the Tyne Pass Scheme.

There have been more than six million journeys since the system came into operation.

For more information on the Tyne Tunnels and Tyne Pass scheme visit: Tyne Pass – Tyne Tunnel 2 (tt2.co.uk)

