One of Sunderland’s most-popular coffee shops has launched burger nights to expand its offering.

Love Lily has already built up a huge following for its signature pancakes and brunches at its original location in Roker, with a larger sister site opening in Herrington Country Park in January 2023.

Love Lily at Herrington Park Thursday Burger Night with supervisor Laura Carr. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland sisters Helena and Gemma Ganley set up the first Love Lily, named after their nana Lily Thompson, in Pier Point in 2017 and it soon became a hit.

They’ve had a similar success with their second site at the park, which is three times the size of the Roker Love Lily. Transforming the old park cafe site, which had stood empty for some time, has proved a popular addition, serving 1,300 to 1,500 diners a week.

Now, they’ve branched into burger nights at the park site to make the most of its space and free parking.

The burger nights run on Thursdays | Sunderland Echo

It runs every Thursday from 5pm to 9pm, with last orders at 8pm, on a first come, first served basis.

Natalie Lister, head chef at Love Lily, said: “We serve burgers already which are really popular and, as we have such a nice big venue here, we thought it would be a shame not to open on a night time as well.”

On the menu there’s classic Love Lily burgers, including their Lotus Biscoff Burger, as well as specials which change every two months, such as the Bourbon Bad Boy which is topped with grilled streaky bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, bourbon BBQ sauce, a fried egg and bacon Frazzles and the Katsu Cheeto Chicken Burger, which is served with flaming hot Cheeto crumb chicken fillets.

The Bourbon Bad Boy burger from the specials menu | Sunderland Echo

Options are available in either meat or vegan patties, with a range of loaded fries and other sides, such as mac and cheese, available.

A range of the brand’s popular desserts, cocktails and beers, as well as a kids menu, is also available.

There’s a range of loaded fries and other sides also available | Sunderland Echo

Natalie said: “The specials are a great way for the chefs to come up with new ideas and offer something a bit different.”

She added: “We’ve had such a great response since we opened in the park, it’s been manic, and so so busy. People seem to love how big and airy and spacious it is at this site, as well as the decor and vibe.

“We also have the takeout cabin on the terrace which we open at weekends, every day in the school holidays, and for events, like Kubix.”