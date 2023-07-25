The Asian tapas restaurant breathed new life into the former D’Acqua site in John Street with a colourful decor and menu when it opened at the end of January 2023.

Brought to the city by executive chef Andy Drape, who also ran the former River Beat in Gateshead, it specialised in tapas influenced by the chef’s travels in the Far East as well as curries.

It was a welcome addition to the historic Grade II-listed basement site, which once formed part of the old Sunderland and South Tyneside Water Board building.

Buddha Beat have a colourful makeover to the former D'Acqua site

But this week the restaurant made a statement across its social media platforms saying: “It's with a heavy heart we have to write this message but sometimes hard decisions have to be made and we've come to a decision to close after service on the 29th of July.

"Please accept our apologies if you've booked with us after this time, we will be trying to contact everyone who has.

"So for our last days, our hours will remain the same and for Thursday and Friday, you can still book a table online with a slightly smaller menu. On Saturday will be hosting a goodbye party night, with a banquet-style buffet at £20pp for everyone.

"We want to thank everyone for their continued support over the past few months and we'd absolutely love to see you guys in our final days.

The restaurant in John Street will close at the end of July

"If you're interested in booking a table for Saturday, please send us a message to confirm the party.”

It’s a testing time for hospitality in the current climate, with staffing issues due to many who retrained in other industries in the pandemic as well as rising energy and produce costs across the board.

Many took to social media to praise the venture.

Fellow Sunderland restaurant Rumour Has It posted: “So so sorry to hear this. A very difficult industry to be in at the moment. We wish you luck and happiness.”

The basement site is one of the larger restaurants in the city spread across three rooms

