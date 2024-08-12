Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Indian company is set to acquire a nearly 25% stake in BT, signalling a major shift 📈

An Indian conglomerate will acquire a 24.5% stake in BT

Bharti Global has said it has ‘no intention of making an offer to acquire the company’

The company described the investment as a sign of confidence in the UK as a strong investment destination

BT and Bharti Global have a history of collaboration; BT previously owned a stake in Bharti Global’s telecom arm

The investment is not expected to lead to immediate changes in BT’s operations

An Indian conglomerate is set to acquire a 24.5% stake in BT, the company has announced.

Bharti Global confirmed that it has entered into a binding agreement with French media giant Altice to acquire a 9.99% stake in BT, while an additional 14.51% stake is awaiting national security clearance from the UK Government.

Bharti Global has said it has "no intention of making an offer to acquire the company,” and described the investment as "a vote of confidence in the UK as a prime global destination for investment.”

The company, one of India’s largest conglomerates, was founded in 1976 by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The company has diverse interests in telecoms, media, space, and other sectors. Bharti Mittal, now 66, serves as the company's chairman.

Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT, said BT has enjoyed a long association with Bharti Enterprises.

Between 1997 and 2001, BT owned a 21% stake in Bharti Global’s telecoms arm Bharti Airtel, and had two seats on the board of the company.

She added: “I’m pleased that they share our ambition and vision for the future of our business. They have a strong track record of success in the sector, and I look forward to ongoing and positive engagement with them in the months and years to come.”

What does it mean for customers?

The news is unlikely to see an immediate change in BT's operations or customer service practices, and the investment likely won’t directly translate to changes in day-to-day services.

The investment is more about strategic and financial positioning rather than operational shifts, and customers can expect their current services to remain unchanged for now.

But as Bharti Global is a major player in telecoms and other sectors, its involvement could potentially lead to future enhancements or innovations in BT’s offerings.

Such changes would however take time, and would be part of a longer-term strategy.

Bharti Mittal said: “This investment demonstrates the confidence we have in BT and in the UK.

“BT has a strong portfolio of market-leading brands, high-quality assets and an experienced management team with a compelling strategy mandated by the BT board to deliver value over the long term, which we fully support.”

Shravin Bharti Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal’s son and managing director of Bharti Global, said: “BT is well known to us from the long association with Bharti, so we are pleased to have this opportunity to acquire a significant stake in the company.

“We believe that BT is poised for leadership in the telecom arena, especially home broadband services.”

What do you think this major investment means for BT and its customers? Will Bharti Global's stake lead to positive changes, or will things stay the same? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.