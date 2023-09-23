Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a successful opening weekend, which saw 2000 people pour through the doors, Roker's new These Things Happen bar is now branching into brunch.

The breakfast and brunch menu has launched at These Things Happen

The new bar and grill has been the talk of SR6 since it transformed the empty former Harbour View Motors site, creating a vibrant new seafront menu.

Open seven days a week, it's aimed at everyone, from dog walkers and people out for lunch, through to evening drinkers who want to enjoy a real ale to the tune of top DJs.

As part of the building works, which totalled £1.2million, a new kitchen was created in the basement.

The bar is a major transformation of the old These Things Happen site

And now the venue has launched its brunch menu, which is running from 9am to 3pm daily.

The wider grill, Sunday lunch and evening menu will be launched soon but, in the meantime, you can tuck into a range of hearty breakfasts and brunch including steak and eggs, smoothie bowl, full English, Spanish eggs and more, using local suppliers including De Giorgio Butchers in Whitburn.

Minute steak with fried eggs and chimichurri

Owner Walter Veti said the team has been delighted by the response to their opening.

"We had around 2000 people in over opening weekend and the overall feedback has been excellent," said the Sunderland businessman.

"We're just running the brunch menu for now as the staff get used to the kitchen as they've only been serving drinks up until now.

"We're not just a bar, we're very much a hybrid menu so we're really excited about launching the food offering. It has a bit of everything."

The full English option using De Giorgio Butchers produce

Moving forward, the upstairs will open at the venue which will be used as overspill seating to the main bar, as well as an option to book the room for large dining groups.

Walter says it's great to be part of a wave of independents who are breathing new life into Roker and Seaburn.

"It's exploded in the last few years," he said. "We've tried to create something different, but I also think all the seafront venues complement each other. It's creating a new culture down here and a real community hub."

The bar currently has 21 beer taps, including six hand pulls on rotation and three keg taps, as well as wine and spirits.

A cocktail menu will also be launched soon.

There's 21 beer taps at the bar

On the brunch menu

Breakfast and brunch is served from 9am to 3pm

Hearty Breakfasts

TTH full English - £9.95. TTH vegetarian - £9.95. TTH Breakfast roll - £4.95.

Eggs Benedict

The OG - £8.95. The meaty - £9.50. The Smokie - £8.95. The Herbivore - £8.50.