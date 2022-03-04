Brineflow, a leading manufacturer of Nitrasol brand liquid nitrogen fertilisers, has started work on a significant expansion of its terminal, which company bosses believe will be ‘critical to the UK’s food and drink supply chain.’

Liquid fertilisers are the fastest growing area of the fertiliser industry, as farmers recognise the economic and environmental benefits over solid products, including reductions in emissions.

Brineflow’s investment comes just four months after the opening of the company’s first purpose-built terminal at the port and will see the firm increase its handling and storage capacity by almost a third.

Chairman John Fuller OBE said the move was coming at the right time: “For the last 30 years, Britain has become increasingly reliant on Russian gas to produce its fertilisers as factories in western Europe have ceased production.

“The dramatic expansion of our new terminal will not only make it one of Europe’s largest liquid fertiliser terminals, it will open us up to the largest ship tankers from global markets instead of smaller vessels that are restricted to European ports.

“Our investment will make a substantial contribution to the food security of our nation and will place Sunderland at the crossroads of international supply lines that keep our country fed.”

Brineflow terminal manager Stephen Frost and Port of Sunderland's Matthew Hunt

Brineflow has invested more than £5million into the port over the past 12 months, creating jobs throughout the supply chain from factory to field.

“We’ve been delighted by the reception to our Phase 1 development which opened in August,” said John.

"Farmers from the Humber to the Borders have gained new sources of supply and we’ve been delighted to use a range of contractors including local hauliers.

“It’s all given us the confidence to build one of Europe’s largest dedicated liquid fertiliser import terminals right here in Sunderland. It will set new standards for environmental efficiency and emission control whilst allowing the largest ships to bring this crucial national ingredient to our shores reducing Britain’s reliance on Russian gas.”

Work on the expansion is under way

Port director Matthew Hunt added: “Over recent years, we’ve invested tens of millions of pounds into the port to make it investor-ready and Brineflow is a perfect example of the calibre of organisation we’re now able to attract.”

