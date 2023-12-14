Bridges honoured for commitment to accessibility at national awards

Judges said centre bosses are 'always thinking of new ways to upgrade facilities and enhance the visitor experience'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre has been honoured for its commitment to diversity and accessibility.

The centre beat off nationwide competition to win the Diversity and Inclusion Scheme of the Year category at the Sceptre Awards – which recognise the best practices and people in the shopping centre industry across the UK.

Bridges Centre Director Karen Eve (left) with her team and comedian Masie Adams (right) who presented the award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a combination of the Bridges’ schemes and initiatives across 2023 which scooped the centre first place in this particular category.

These include the installation of Disability Discrimination Act compliant doors, upgraded baby change and feeding facilities, and the availability of special sensory bags to help young people with additional needs.

The judges praised the centre for its 'dedication to diversity and inclusion' that 'goes beyond just a single project' and said: "It is always thinking of new ways to upgrade facilities and enhance the visitor experience."

Centre director Karen Eve said it was a huge honour for the Bridges to take first place against competition from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are always trying to think of ways to make the experience of shopping at the Bridges as inclusive as possible and to recognise various types of needs and offer a solution," she said.

"The fact that this has been acknowledged nationally is a fantastic achievement for all of the team."

The centre has also recently purchased two mobility scooters that can be used by visitors to the centre.