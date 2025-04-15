Breakthrough in osteoporosis screening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Groundbreaking AI-driven technology developed in the North East could transform osteoporosis screening in the UK, with the potential to save the NHS £65.9 million, prevent nearly 5,000 fractures and free up over 50,000 hospital bed days in the next decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed by IBEX Innovations, a cutting-edge medtech company based at NETPark in County Durham, the software integrates seamlessly into radiology systems, enabling early detection of osteoporosis from routine X-rays—a game-changer for the 3.5 million people in the UK affected by the ‘silent disease’.

Dr Sarah Jarvis MBE, renowned GP, medical broadcaster and Chief Medical Advisor at IBEX Innovations, is calling for an urgent overhaul in how osteoporosis is detected. She believes the new software, IBEX Bone Health (IBEX BH), offers the NHS a cost-effective, life-saving solution that can dramatically reduce preventable fractures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've spent years warning my patients about the dangers of osteoporosis, yet the NHS's approach remains grossly inadequate,” said Dr Jarvis, an ambassador for the Royal Osteoporosis Society. “Many people are diagnosed only after experiencing one or more fractures, and access to essential diagnostic tools like DEXA scans is hampered by long waiting times that vary by region.

Paul Scott, CEO of IBEX Innovations

“The ideal would be to identify people at high risk before they ever have a fracture – but at the very least, we should be assessing everyone who has had a low impact fracture for their risk of osteoporosis through a Fracture Liaison Service (FLS). Alarmingly, only half of NHS trusts offer this service. This fragmented system urgently needs reform to prevent unnecessary suffering and healthcare costs.”

Despite being physically active and showing no obvious risk factors, Dr Jarvis was diagnosed with severe osteoporosis at the age of 60, with a spine T-score of -3.8—comparable to that of a 90-year-old. “I was horrified by the result; it was a huge shock,” she said. “It made me realise how many people never consider they might be at risk until it’s too late. Early detection is critical—it can prevent fractures and give people the chance to take action before it’s too late.”

Osteoporosis affects more than 3.5 million people in the UK, with women at significantly higher risk. The disease causes bones to weaken to the point that even coughs and sneezes can result in a fracture. Often called the silent disease, osteoporosis remains undiagnosed until a patient suffers a life-changing fracture. These fractures are now the fourth leading cause of disability and premature death in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millions are unaware they’re at risk. Early menopause, high steroid use, hormone disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, smoking and family history are simple indicators for early screening. “With an ageing population, we can’t afford to wait for fractures,” said Dr Jarvis. “Osteoporosis is treatable with cost-effective medications that reduce fracture risk. We need better screening, and IBEX BH could close the gap in early detection.”

IBEX software example on a wrist

IBEX BH provides bone health assessments opportunistically from routine wrist X-rays taken for other purposes and is being trialled at the Royal Cornwall Hospital (RCHT). The software is also being integrated into mammography machines, allowing osteoporosis screening to take place alongside breast cancer screening, aiming to target post-menopausal women who are at much greater risk of osteoporosis.

A recent study by IBEX BH assessed how early osteoporosis screening could reduce fractures, ease pressure on the NHS and improve patient outcomes. The findings highlighted significant cost savings and health benefits by integrating bone health assessments into routine X-rays.

Paul Scott, CEO of IBEX Innovations, said: “Our software enables osteoporosis to be detected before a serious fracture occurs—giving people a crucial window to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The numbers speak for themselves: research shows that we could save the NHS £65.9 million over the next decade, prevent nearly 5,000 fractures and free up more than 50,000 hospital bed days. But this isn’t just about savings—it’s about preventing life-changing injuries before they occur.

Dr Sarah Jarvis MBE, renowned GP, medical broadcaster and Chief Medical Advisor at IBEX Innovations

“With powerful new treatments such as Abaloparatide now approved for use by the NHS, the challenge is now about finding these patients, ideally before they fracture. This is where we believe IBEX BH can really make the difference.”