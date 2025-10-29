Branding agency founded by University of Sunderland graduate opens new city centre HQ

l-r: Cllr Kevin Johnston and Mickey Devine at Sunderland Software Centre (Image credit: Mondays Design) | Mondays Design

An independent branding agency has launched a new head office in Sunderland as it works to complete projects across the UK.

Mondays Design was launched in August 2024 and has relocated to Sunderland Software Centre. Since being founded by Mickey Devine, it has worked with organisations across the UK including Kingston University, British Council, Centre for Ageing Better, and the University of Sunderland.

Devine said: "Launching Mondays has given me the freedom to partner with like-minded people across the UK on projects that really align with our values. At Mondays, we believe branding should do more than look good — it should spark change. From social change movements to community initiatives, we’re proud to support those shaping a fairer, more vibrant world."

A University of Sunderland graduate and local resident for the past six years, Devine was inspired to open a studio in the city amid its ongoing transformation. He added: "Sunderland feels like a city on the rise, and I want Mondays to be part of that energy."