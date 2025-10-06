Bradley Hall’s Auction department launches ‘Partner Estate Agents’ programme

Bradley Hall's Auctions department.

Bradley Hall, the region’s largest full-service property firm, has announced the launch of its new Partner Agent programme, designed to enhance the Auction process for clients across the UK.

The service has been created to support estate agents across the UK in offering a specialist auction service to their clients as an alternative to traditional agency.

The new service line will allow partner agents to collaborate with Bradley Hall, benefiting from their marketing platform to list and sell properties, with support from Bradley Hall’s specialist Auction department throughout the process. The framework is designed to make the process as easy as possible for our Partner Agents.

Helen Wall, Director of Bradley Hall Sunderland and Head of Auctions, commented on the new service: “Auctions are now a great alternative to traditional sales for client who want to sell quickly and easily. Exchange to completion can take as little as 28 days, whereas traditional sales and the conveyancing process currently takes over six months on average.

“This means a great service and most importantly certainty for home sellers and buyers, and also quicker fees for our partner agents.

“We teamed up with a leading national technology firm in building our specialist auctions site, where buyers can bid online. Its quick and easy to use, mobile friendly and allows a seamless process for auction sales. We also have a dedicated team based across the North East who are on hand to help with the support of a National team of expert Chartered Surveyors providing valuable and professional advice.

“Since launching just a few months ago we’ve sold a range of Bradley Hall properties varying from short unexpired leasehold flats at a guide price £20,000 all the way up to substantial residential homes. Auction is no longer seen as a last resort for run down properties or distressed sales.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with agents from across the UK and look forward to delivering the exceptional results for our Partner Agents and their clients.”

Led by RICS Registered Valuers, Bradley Hall’s Auction department offers Partner Agents a number of benefits, including earning variable commission per sale, co-branded marketing materials, training and guidance and the opportunity to add Auctions as a service offering without additional investment or overheads.

The department utilises a comprehensive marketing strategy, with Bradley Hall’s social media platforms reaching over 7.5million people in the last five months. With an in-house professional photographer, each property is captured via a bespoke marketing package including professional photography, video tour and drone footage for press releases, social media posts and inclusion in Bradley Hall’s magazine, Portfolio North. The Auctions team also ensure each property listing include a floor plan as standard.

Last year, the firm valued over £1billion of residential and commercial property across the UK and was recently awarded Property Consultancy of the Year for the North of England, a reflection of the full-service property approach Bradley Hall is known for. The commercial team also regularly top the CoStar leaderboards for most active agents in the North East, and residential and commercial offices across Bradley Hall’s network garner a significant presence on property portal Rightmove each month.

Louise McMorran, Auction Department Manager, said: “Our Partner Agent service creates a stress-free, fully managed option for estate agencies across the country to utilise to better support their clients.

“Our team will take care of all paperwork, legals and sales progression, with Partner Agents supporting us to market the property to their network of contacts.

“This is a great initiative for estate agents who recognise the need for Auctions for their clients but may not have the framework or capacity to offer this. Our platform enables bids from across the country and guarantees a quick and secure sale for each Partner’s clients.”

Bradley Hall, which was founded in 1988, provides a full-service approach to property for clients across the UK including Residential Estate Agency, Commercial Agency, Building Surveying, Commercial and Residential Property Management, Residential Lettings, Mortgages, RICS Valuations, Auctions and Asset Management.

For more information on Bradley Hall’s Partner Agent service, contact Louise on [email protected] or visit https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/end-to-end-services/auctions-service/.