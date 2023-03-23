Boy George and Culture Club announced as support for Rod Stewart at Durham's Riverside ground

It’s been announced that the ‘80s icons will join Rod Stewart as special guests for his forthcoming summer UK shows as part of his Global Hits tour.

Kicking off at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth on Saturday June 24, the tour includes a date at Durham’s Riverside Ground on June 30 and culminates with two shows at Edinburgh Castle on July 6 and 7.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be sharing the stage with my dear old friend, Boy George," Rod said. “Let's misbehave!”

Boy George is heading to the North East. Photo by Sarah Nekich

Boy George said: “I'm a massive Rod Stewart fan. I have been since I was a teenager. I love his voice and he's always been very charming to me.

“In 1974 when I was 13 years old I bunked in for free to see Rod Stewart and The Faces at Lewisham Odeon, so I love that I am now able to support him on tour.”

Rod’s 2023 shows are set to be filled with show-stopping classics and fan favourites from across his impressive career.

"My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world,” Rod said of the run of dates.

Boy George and Culture Club will be supporting Sir Rod Stewart. Photo by Sarah Nekich

“I'm impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues-football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We'll all be dancing under the stars."

Boy George and Culture Club started 2023 with three sensational Las Vegas dates marking the 40th anniversary of the release of their biggest album Colour By Numbers, which was live streamed worldwide as a one-off event Boy George & Culture Club: One World, One Love and shown in more than 100 cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

As well as music, Boy George has been creating art, with a piece of his visual artwork entitled When Things Get Dark Look For The Light Switch, selling as part of the#ArtForHeroescampaign, where donations exceeded £1m for the UK’s NHS heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boy George continues to work on his music, following the release of solo album This Is What I Dub, Vol.1 in 2020 and Cool Karaoke, Vol.1 in 2021.

Photo by Sarah Nekich

Tickets are on sale now at RodStewartUKTour