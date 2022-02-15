Lane7, who already have successful branches in Newcastle and Durham, will be taking over the former Fat Buddha site in Walkergate, Durham city centre.

The large site will undergo an extensive internal and external transformation, with work due to start soon on the new bowling alley, which will create more than 30 jobs.

Lane7 is known for its quirky take on the traditional bowling alley, with gaming, interactive darts, beer pong, ping pong, shuffle board and retro arcade machines, as well as cocktails and burgers on the menu.

Lane7 is heading to Durham

The brand was founded by Tim Wilks in Newcastle in 2013, before opening another Lane7 in Middlesbrough, as well as a sister-brand Gutterball in North Shields. Its nationwide sites are all supported from their Darlington-based support centre.

Graeme Smith, chief operating officer for Lane7, said: “I can’t wait to bring our premium bowling offering to Durham. The chance to open another site in a region that has supported us tremendously over the past decade was a no-brainer.

“Every Lane7 location is fiercely independent in spirit, décor, and activity; designed with the locals in mind. It’s bowling, but not as you know it.”

Tom Beaumont, associate director in the leisure agency team at Colliers said: “I’m bowled over to strike a deal with Lane7 to become a new anchor tenant at Walkergate, Durham’s prime city centre leisure destination.

"Lane7 will undoubtedly bring new job opportunities and dynamic to the area with their consumer-focused experience which will include bowling, cricket batting cages, darts and arcade games to the area.

“Lane7 will add to an already impressive tenant line-up including Slug & Lettuce, Ebony Champagne Bar, Nando’s, ASK, JD Wetherspoon and Players Bar. We currently have the remaining vacant unit under offer to a high-class restaurant as well.”

More details on the exact features of the new Lane7 will be revealed closer to the time, but promises to have its own activities, separate to the other sites.

Those interesting in joining the Lane7 Durham should send their CV to [email protected]