Bottomless curry club launched at Sunderland's My Delhi restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland city centre restaurant is turning up the heat with a Bottomless Curry Club.

My Delhi is launching a Bottomless Curry Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Delhi, in Borough Road, has launched the offer of 90-minutes of unlimited curry on Sundays, starting from March 17, with bookings running from 1pm to 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, each table receives My Delhi's signature Papadam Basket, accompanied by in-house-made dips.

Diners can then choose one street plate, including onion bhaji and Delhi chicken tikka, and two roadside curries, including options such as 1950s butter chicken, Kozi curry and Dilli paneer butter masala, complemented by a serving of rice and a mini naan.

They can then order as many curry refills as they like in the 90 minutes. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

To share, diners can also enjoy Chacha Chips and Kachumber Salad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland branch of My Delhi opened in the city centre in June 2022 and has gone on to win a number of awards, alongside the original My Delhi in Newcastle city centre.

My Delhi in Borough Road

"We are thrilled to introduce the Bottomless Curry Club to our patrons in Sunderland," says Chef Gaurav, Executive Chef.

"It's an immersive experience that allows diners to enjoy a diverse range of flavours in a relaxed and social setting. The response from our community has been overwhelming, with reservations pouring in since the announcement. We encourage everyone to book their spot early to secure a place at this culinary celebration."

How to book

The Bottomless Curry Club starts at My Delhi Sunderland on Sunday, March 17. Bookings can be made for between 1pm and 10pm, with the last sitting at 8.30pm.

Each reservation is 90 minutes long and the cost is £18 per person.