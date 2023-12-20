Bonmarché opens its doors at Dalton Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Women's clothing retailer Bonmarché is joined the offer at Dalton Park.

The company open its doors on December 7 at the shopping outlet complex in Murton, setting up shop opposite fellow recent arrival Tommy Hilfiger.

The store is offering a minimum of 30% off items in store, including seasonal ranges, one of their biggest selections of partywear, outerwear, swimwear, lingerie, nightwear, and accessories – all available in a wide range of sizes.

Area manager Sharon Brown from Bonmarché said: “At Bonmarché, we offer women’s fashion an inclusive selection of clothing across sizes 10-28 and we are excited to bring this to Dalton Park.

"We focus on providing clothing that caters to the varied wants and needs of our customers.

"Opening at Dalton Park is an exciting time for fashion enthusiasts in the North East and we look forward to welcoming shoppers this festive season.”

Richard Kaye, centre manager of Dalton Park, said “We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Bonmarché at Dalton Park.