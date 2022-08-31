Big contract win underlines firm’s ambitions
One of the North East’s fastest growing renewable energy firms has secured a lucrative contract on a prestigious commercial property development.
Peterlee-based Clear Climate has been chosen to supply air conditioning systems for the £100million Bank House project in Newcastle’s Pilgrim Street.
The company, founded by directors Andy Smith and Lee Peachey back in 2017, will install 26 systems throughout the building, which is due for completion in the early part of next year.
The win comes while the company is also in the running to secure several six and seven figure contracts in the region and the firm recently surpassed the £5million turnover mark.
Mr Peachey said: “This contract win to supply, install and commission the air conditioning systems for the Bank House development is huge for us.
“Our business was founded as an air conditioning company, and while in recent months the focus has been on the growth of the renewables sector and air source heat pump installations, this contract demonstrates our strength within this area.
“Bank House is the biggest commercial development project on the go in our region so to be playing a part in it is fantastic.”
Mr Smith added: “Being awarded work for such a high profile commercial property development really highlights our capabilities within the air conditioning sector and is something we’re looking to continue to invest in.
“It’s an exiting time for the business and we know if we’re to achieve our targets of becoming a £10million turnover company, the growth of both arms of the business is vital.”