Beyoncé in Sunderland: Expected set list as Renaissance tour heads to Stadium of Light
Beyoncé is set to wow Wearside on May 23 for her Renaissance world tour.
More than 48,000 fans are set to descend on the city for the date at the Stadium of Light, one of only four UK venues chosen for the mammoth tour.
Here’s the setlist in full from previous nights, which features a huge 36 tracks across three hours, from new hits to old favourites.
::1 – Dangerously in Love
::2 – Flaws and All
::3 – 1+1
::4 – I'm Going Down
::5 – I Care
::6 – I'M THAT GIRL
::7 – COZY
::8 – ALIEN SUPERSTAR
::9 – Lift Off
::10 – CUFF IT
::11 – ENERGY
::12 – BREAK MY SOUL
::13 – Formation
::14 – Diva
::15 – Run the World (Girls)
::16 – MY POWER
::17 – BLACK PARADE
::18 – Savage (Remix)
::19 – Partition
::20 – CHURCH GIRL
::21 – Get Me Bodied
::22 – Before I Let Go
::23 – Rather Die Young
::24 – Love on Top
::25 – Crazy in Love
::26 – PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
::27 – VIRGO'S GROOVE
::28 – Naughty Girl
::29 – MOVE
::30 – HEATED
::31 – THIQUE
::32 – ALL UP IN YOUR MIND
::33 – Drunk in Love
::34 – AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
::35 – PURE/HONEY
::36 – SUMMER RENAISSANCE