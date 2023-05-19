News you can trust since 1873
Beyoncé in Sunderland: Expected set list as Renaissance tour heads to Stadium of Light

Beyoncé is set to wow Wearside on May 23 for her Renaissance world tour.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 19th May 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:32 BST

More than 48,000 fans are set to descend on the city for the date at the Stadium of Light, one of only four UK venues chosen for the mammoth tour.

Here’s the setlist in full from previous nights, which features a huge 36 tracks across three hours, from new hits to old favourites.

::1 – Dangerously in Love

Beyonce's Renaissance tour - photo by Mason PooleBeyonce's Renaissance tour - photo by Mason Poole
Beyonce's Renaissance tour - photo by Mason Poole
::2 – Flaws and All

::3 – 1+1

::4 – I'm Going Down

::5 – I Care

::6 – I'M THAT GIRL

::7 – COZY

::8 – ALIEN SUPERSTAR

::9 – Lift Off

::10 – CUFF IT

::11 – ENERGY

::12 – BREAK MY SOUL

::13 – Formation

::14 – Diva

::15 – Run the World (Girls)

::16 – MY POWER

::17 – BLACK PARADE

::18 – Savage (Remix)

::19 – Partition

::20 – CHURCH GIRL

::21 – Get Me Bodied

::22 – Before I Let Go

::23 – Rather Die Young

::24 – Love on Top

::25 – Crazy in Love

::26 – PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

::27 – VIRGO'S GROOVE

::28 – Naughty Girl

::29 – MOVE

::30 – HEATED

::31 – THIQUE

::32 – ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

::33 – Drunk in Love

::34 – AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

::35 – PURE/HONEY

::36 – SUMMER RENAISSANCE

Read more: all the travel advice you need to know for Beyonce in Sunderland
