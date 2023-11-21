There are discounts to be had across the centre.

Black Friday is coming to The Bridges.

The day is the time when when retailers offer a whole range of deals and discounts, ahead of the start of the Christmas spending spree.

And retailers at the Sunderland shopping centre are no exception, with with a host of offers and specials.

Stores including Beaverbrooks and Schuh are running general sales, while the biggest discounts are on toys at The Entertainer – offering up to 70% off – with savings of up to 65% at Superdrug.

Trespass, Select and the Fragrance Shop are also offering bumper discounts, with up to 60 per cent on some items.

Anyone with a Hotel Chocolat VIP card can enjoy 50% discount. while Laser Clinic is also offering half price deals on selected treatments.

Clothes stores including Fashion Bible and New Look will also be cutting their prices, with a 20% discount available to H&M members.

Body Shop loyalty card holders can rack up triple points on anything they buy and there will also be 25% off everything – as well as some mystery bags of goodies available.

Ann Summers has 10% off all items in the store, with some discounted by as much as 50%.

overs of jewellery – or people who have to buy gifts for someone who is – will want to take advantage of the up to 40% reductions at Swarovski, with a similar discounted price available at Smiggle.

Claires has also come up with a deal not to be missed – buy three items and get three free.

And Boots have their own bumper reductions, with three for two on selected lines as well as a number of other discounts.

Anyone wanting to stack up at Holland and Barrett can take advantage of the buy one-get-one-half-price deal, while Waterstones are offering 25% off all games.

More retailers will be unveiling their star buys in the run-up to Black Friday – with the added benefit of people being able to shop for longer, with the Bridges opening from 9am until 7pm.

Centre director Karen Eve, Centre Director, said there were lots of bargains to be had: "We’re delighted that our retailers have really embraced Black Friday and put on some amazing offers for our shoppers,” she said.

"It’s a great day to really make inroads into the Christmas shopping, with the added bonus of being able to enjoy all our great food outlets or also bring the family out to visit Santa’s Grotto.