These are some of the top rated barbers in Sunderland according to Google reviews.

Best barbers in Sunderland: Here are 11 of the highest-rated on Google reviews

Looking for a new place to get a trim?

By Jason Button
4 minutes ago

There are plenty of high-quality barbers across the region, and these are some of the best in Sunderland according to the customers which use them.

1. Peacock's barbers

Peacock's Barbers on Whitehall Terrace has a 5 star rating from 180 reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Fatboy Trims

Found on Pennywell Business Centre, Fatboy Trims has a five star rating from 101 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Fade Zone

High Street West's Fade Zone has a five star rating from 29 reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Profile

This unisex shop has a five star rating from 16 reviews. It can be found on Olive Street in the city centre.

Photo: Google

