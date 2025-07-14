BDN developing the next generation of young architects

Award-winning architectural, engineering and project management firm, Building Design Northern (BDN) is helping to develop the industry’s next generation of young architects after appointing two new recruits.

Emilie Hakner has joined the multi-disciplined practice as Chartered Project Architect while recent graduate, Erin Moore, has been appointed as Architectural Assistant (Part II). They will now work on a host of nationwide client projects from major new industrial schemes and commercial developments to heritage-rich regeneration projects, social-impact community builds and private residential homes.

Emilie, who achieved a Master’s and Undergrad degree in Architecture as well as a part III qualification, will work from BDN’s North East office, supporting an expert team that has delivered some of the region’s most stand out developments including Sheepfolds Stables (recently awarded North East Commercial Property of the Year 2025).

Having a few years’ industry experience already, Emilie will now advance her skills and career further delivering architectural concepts and schemes that sympathetically reuse and transform existing buildings into new community facilities. She will support a highly professional team at BDN’s Sunderland HQ working on projects throughout the UK.

Erin, who gained a Master’s in Architecture from Sheffield Hallam University, will now join BDN’s North West office, specialising in restoration and conservation. Part of her work will ensure historical buildings, and their unique features, are retained as part of the design process wherever possible.

Ryan Doyle, managing director of Building Design Northern, commented, “BDN has always invested in its workforce to foster new talent, so we are delighted that Emilie and Erin are joining us. They both bring a lot of new ideas to the table and coupled with our strong commitment to mentorship, we can help unlock their full potential and provide the ideal platform and opportunities to start building their professional careers.

“We’re excited to see them progress and welcome them both onboard.”

BDN works on behalf of private residential, commercial and industrial clients across multiple sectors throughout the UK to offer a full concept-to-completion service from initial design through to engineering and full project management.

The company, which has recently brought the renowned and award-winning, Fitz Architects, under its umbrella too, were named winners at the recent North East Property Awards 2025.