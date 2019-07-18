Bathroom shop offers customers virtual reality headsets to help them 'visualise' bathrooms at home
A Sunderland business is offering customers a hi-tech vision of the future.
Heating and plumbing merchant Flame Heating Group is using virtual reality headsets to let customers see how their new bathroom will look.
Customers can don the high-tech headsets and see how the new bathroom suites would look in their own homes at the newly expanded Sunderland showroom.
Glenn Neal, Investor Director of the Sunderland branch, said: “The virtual reality experience is an innovative addition to our bathroom displays and provides people with an immersive experience in which to visualise our quality products.
“Our use of VR reflects the company’s willingness to embrace new technology and improve the whole customer experience.”
Flame Heating Group has opened the bathroom showroom after a £100,000 investment at the site of its existing trade counter on Sunderland’s Riverside Industrial Estate, having acquiring and expanding into the branch’s adjoining unit.
The opening follows the launch of a bathroom showroom in Cramlington earlier in 2019, after the Boldon-headquartered company opened its first in 2017, in Durham.
Mayor of Sunderland Coun David Snowdon and Mayoress Coun Dianne Snowdon marked the official launch of the bathroom showroom.
Coun Snowdon added: “We were delighted to be invited to support Flame with the opening of its new bathroom showroom and celebrate a significant investment in the city. I’d like to wish John, Glenn and the team all the very best with this new, innovative venture, which will benefit tradespeople and people in Sunderland.”