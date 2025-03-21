17 bargain busting photos as I enjoy a sneak peek around Sunderland's new £5m Home Bargains Store ahead of tomorrow's opening

Neil Fatkin
Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:15 BST

Sunderland’s latest Home Bargains store is set to open its doors to customers tomorrow (March 22) morning but I have been along to have sneak peek of the new £5m store and to see what bargains can be had.

The new store, which is located on Leechmere Road, covers a whopping 26,146 sq. ft and is home to a garden centre, bakery and cafe.

If you’re looking to bag yourself a bargain tomorrow morning then you can enjoy some retail therapy with a range of low price offers on products, including homeware, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Check out the following 17 fantastic photographs as I enjoyed a sneak preview of everything this new store has to offer.

A new Home Bargains store is set to open in Sunderland with a whole load of deals to be had.

1. Home Bargains set to open

A new Home Bargains store is set to open in Sunderland with a whole load of deals to be had. | National World Photo: National World

You can get your fresh fruit and vegetables at the new store.

2. Get your five a day.

You can get your fresh fruit and vegetables at the new store. | sn

A wide range of wines and other alcoholic drinks can be purchased from the new store.

3. Time for a tipple.

A wide range of wines and other alcoholic drinks can be purchased from the new store. | sn

The new Home Bargains Store includes a garden centre and a cafe.

4. Bag yourself a bargain

The new Home Bargains Store includes a garden centre and a cafe. | Home Bargains Photo: Home Bargains

