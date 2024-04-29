Banks Homes Starts Work At New West Rainton Residential Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The County Durham-headquartered firm is acting as principal contractor on the Cathedral Meadows project and has appointed Teesside-based Wearmouth Construction to deliver the required infrastructure, landscaping and drainage work.

Up to 40 jobs will be supported on site during the development of the Cathedral Meadows site, with a range of further regional sub-contractors set to be appointed in the coming months.

It will see 120 detached, three-to-five bedroomed family homes being built, as well as a further allocation of 30 affordable homes, which will include two and three bedroomed houses and two-bedroomed bungalows.

Aisling Ramshaw and Michael Harty of Banks Homes at the Cathedral Meadows site in West Rainton

A one-off bespoke range of house designs has been created for the site and Banks is already receiving enquiries for people who are keen to own a new home there.

Cathedral Meadows will also include a new play area, new landscaped areas and new areas of public open space, and as part of the project, long-awaited improvements have already been made to the West Rainton and Pittington Lane junctions of the A690, with Durham County Council installing new traffic signalling and a new pedestrian crossing.

The development will be officially launched in the summer, with the first occupants scheduled to be in their new homes by early next year.

Work on Banks Homes’ first project, Symeon Court, an executive development of nine luxury homes in the centre of the prestigious Mount Oswald site in Durham City, is already well advanced.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, says: “Acting as principal contractor gives us full control over how this development will be created, over the high standards to which work will be carried out by all our trusted sub-contractor partners and over the ways in which we retain positive and open relationships with people living in the surrounding area.

“Banks’ longstanding policy is to invest in the expertise of local businesses wherever possible and the expertise that the Wearmouth Construction team offers makes them perfect for this project.

“Interest is already growing in what Cathedral Meadows will offer, with enquires about buying a new home there coming in regularly, and we’re confident that demand will continue to rise as we move through the development process.

“Banks Homes is building a strong pipeline of projects across the North East and Yorkshire which will contribute directly to meeting the pressing need to improve and increase the housing supply in these areas, and we’ll be bringing a range of exciting projects forward this year that will fully establish the style and quality of new homes that we’ll be delivering.”

Gary Humphreys, managing director at Wearmouth Construction, which specialises in infrastructure and groundwork for private house builders and social housing, adds: “Being chosen to work on this important, long-term project gives us a strong base on which to plan the business’s future progression and secure employment for our local team.

“We know the Banks Homes management team well and we’re already making good progress on delivering their vision for Cathedral Meadows.”