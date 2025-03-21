Bank of England Holds Interest Rates as North East Businesses Call for Clarity on Future Cuts

The Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates at 4.5% was widely anticipated, providing some stability in an uncertain economic environment.

However, business leaders across North East England are calling for clearer guidance on when rate cuts will come, as high borrowing costs continue to challenge investment, spending, and growth.

James Carver, Director at Carver Group, discussed the ongoing strain on the property sector: “A hold on rates this month was widely anticipated, and with inflation still above target, the Bank of England is clearly being cautious. However, the property sector is feeling the pressure – high borrowing costs continue to deter buyers, limit investment, and slow transactions. If rates remain at this level for too long, we risk prolonged stagnation in the market. That said, we’ve seen a surge in completions this month ahead of the upcoming stamp duty increase, showing buyers remain motivated. While the change in stamp duty will be factored into offers, demand is still strong, and a clearer timeline for rate cuts would provide further confidence for homeowners and investors alike.”

Paul Pearson, Joe Sayer and James Carver

Similarly, Paul Pearson, Director at OneGym, raised concerns about the impact on consumer spending: “Consumers are feeling the squeeze, and when household budgets tighten, non-essential spending such as gym memberships is often among the first things to be cut. Holding rates steady might help fight inflation, but it does little to ease the pressure on businesses and consumers who are already struggling with higher costs. We need a clear signal that cuts are coming, or we risk further slowing down spending and economic recovery.”

Dan Perry, Operations Director at Ron Perry & Son, acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that while some industries are pushing for rate cuts, stability might be preferable for others: “Some industries want rate cuts, but we see the case for stability. Inflation remains a concern, and with the upcoming rises in minimum wage and National Insurance, businesses don’t need more economic turbulence. However, high borrowing costs make it harder to invest, upgrade technology, and expand. If rates stay too high for too long, growth in transport, logistics, and retail could suffer. Fuel prices have been steady, but geopolitical risks could create serious financial challenges in the coming months.”

Stephen Mitchell, Founder & CEO at SQCDP, also expressed concerns about the impact on innovation, particularly in manufacturing and logistics: “Manufacturing and logistics businesses are already under pressure from rising costs, and access to affordable finance is essential for companies looking to innovate and improve efficiency. High interest rates may help curb inflation, but they also discourage investment in technology and digital transformation. The Bank of England needs to strike the right balance - holding rates for now might make sense, but keeping them high for too long risks slowing progress across key industries.”

For many businesses, including those in property, retail, and hospitality, Joe Sayer, Managing Director at PR agency, Waymaker, emphasised that while the rate hold provides stability, ongoing high borrowing costs remain a significant issue: “Today’s decision to hold rates provides some stability, but many of our clients across property, retail, hospitality, and other sectors are still facing significant cost pressures. While keeping rates steady avoids further disruption, high borrowing costs continue to impact investment and growth. Stability is important, but businesses also need the right conditions to move forward with confidence.”

As businesses across North East England continue to navigate the challenges posed by high interest rates, there is a clear call for the Bank of England to provide a clearer timeline for rate cuts. While the decision to hold rates steady avoids further disruption, a prolonged period of high borrowing costs risks slowing down economic recovery and hindering growth in key sectors.