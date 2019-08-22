Bank Holiday supermarket opening times in Sunderland: hours for Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco and Lidl
The last bank holiday weekend of the year is approaching, with many of us looking forward to a three-day break.
If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend and cracking out the barbie one last time, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.
When is Sainsbury's open?
Opening hours for: Silksworth Lane, Silksworth; Riverside Road, Southwick, and Station Road, Fulwell: Saturday, August 24 7am-9pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-6pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.
Washington Galleries and Arnison Centre, Durham: Saturday, August 24 8am-9pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.
Sainsbury's Local stores in Featherbed Court, Seaham; Front Street, Framwellgate Moor; The Avenue, Chester-le-Street; Grampian Drive, Peterlee; Cotsford Lane, Horden; and Station Terrace, East Boldon, are open from 6am-11pm each day, while the branches in Teal Farm, Washington; North Road, Durham; Sunderland Road, Durham, and Cheveley Park Shopping Centre are open from 7am - 11pm.
When is Asda open?
Opening hours for the Leechmere Road, Sunderland: Saturday, August 24 midnight-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 7am-8pm. Washington Galleries: North Road, Boldon Colliery: Saturday, August 24 midnight-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 6am-8pm. Byron Place, Seaham: Saturday, August 24 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm. Portsmouth Road, Pennywell, and Ryhope Street South, Ryhope: Saturday, August 24 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 7am-8pm. Surtees Road, Peterlee: Saturday, August 24 6am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 6am-8pm.
When is Morrisons open?
Opening hours for Whitburn Road, Seaburn: William Doxford Centre, Doxford Park: and Durham Road, Birtley: Saturday, August 24 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-7pm. St Cuthbert’s Walk Shopping Centre, Chester-le-Street: Saturday, August 24 7am-9pm; Sunday, August 25 11am-5pm; Monday, August 26 8am-7pm.
When is Aldi open?
Opening hours for St Mark's Road; Carley Hill Road; Hylton Riverside Retail Park; Knollside Close, all Sunderland; North Railway Street, Seaham; Yoden Way, Peterlee; Galleries Retail Park and Armstrong Road, Washington:
Saturday, August 24 8am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.
When is Tesco open?
Opening hours for The Bridges, Sunderland: Saturday, August 24 7am-6pm; Sunday, August 25 11am-5pm; Monday, August 26 9am-6pm. Newcastle Road, Monwearmouth: Saturday, August 24 6am-11pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 9am-6pm. Silksworth Road: Saturday, August 24 6am-10.30pm; Sunday, August 25 6am-10.30pm; Monday, August 26 6am-10.30pm. Stockton Road, Seaham, and Houghton Road, Hetton: Saturday, August 24 6am-11pm; Sunday, August 25 6am-11pm; Monday, August 26 6am-11pm. North Burns, Chester-le-Street: Saturday, August 24 6am-midnight; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 9am-6pm.
When is Lidl open?
Opening hours for Roker Avenue, Sunderland; Durham Road, Sunderland; Grangetown, Sunderland; North Hylton Road, Sunderland; Mautland Square, Houghton; and Howletch Lane, Peterlee: Saturday, August 24 8am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.