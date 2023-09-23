Bamburgh Castle unveils this year's Christmas Kingdom theme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shimmering, shell-encrusted lagoons where selkies dive, frosted forests sprinkled with faerie magic and legendary characters reimagined will all feature at Bamburgh Castle as the Northumbrian landmark unveils the theme for this year's Christmas Kingdom attraction.

Charlotte Lloyd-Webber at Bamburgh Castle

Northumbrian myths and legends will inspire theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber’s magical festive creation this year, one of the biggest indoor spectacles of its kind.

Following on from her sumptuous The Twelve Days of Christmas installation last year, theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her event design team are set to wow visitors of all ages with this year’s festive interpretation which will be Bamburgh Castle’s most dazzling Christmas experience yet.

Opening to the public of Saturday 11 November, Bamburgh Castle’s staterooms will become the backdrop for what has become the north east’s largest indoor Christmas experience. Entry is included with general admission tickets on sale now via the Castle’s website – www.bamburghcastle.com

A previous Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle

Visitors will be introduced in to a magical world where fairies flit and banquet, selkies and mermaids sport by mythical pools, Yule traditions are celebrated and legendary characters connected to the Castle are marvellously reimagined.

Many of the installation’s characters are designed and hand-made by Berwick-upon-Tweed based sculptor and prop maker, Mandy Bryson. Using mixed media 3D art combining sculpture, textiles and painting, Mandy also uses ‘faux taxidermy’ – an alternative to actual taxidermy.

Mandy said: “I’m so excited to be sculpting some of the mythical creatures for this year’s Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle. I’m enjoying giving free rein to my imagination to create pieces that look as if they’ve stepped straight from a fairy tale.

“Having sculpted for Castle Howard and Blenheim Palace it means so much to me to get the chance to make pieces for Bamburgh Castle. I am born and bred a Northumbrian and it is such an honour to have my pieces showcased in such an iconic and magical setting.”

Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: “Bamburgh Castle is steeped in stories from its rich folklore tradition dating back centuries. The occasion of Christmas presents a wonderful opportunity for us to conjure these tales for the delight of visitors of all ages.”

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “Bamburgh Castle is the place where the magic happens and we can’t wait to introduce our visitors in to our magical and enchanting Christmas Kingdom which will be brimming with pure Christmas joy for everyone.

“We are incredibly excited by this year’s theme and seeing how the fantastical stories, characters and beings are reimagined by Charlotte, Mandy and the team into an extraordinary and unique Christmas spectacle.”

Along with the Myths and Legends installation, tickets are on sale for personalised ‘Meet Father Christmas’ experiences in the Castle’s grotto. Organisers advise early booking to avoid disappointment, as personalised events sell out quickly.

Other events at Bamburgh Castle’s Christmas Kingdom include Christmas Wreath Making, carol singing, festive treats and mulled wine in the castle’s café and Christmas shopping.

The Enchanted Myths and Legends of Northumbria at Bamburgh Castle runs from Saturday 11 November – Sunday 7 January, daily from 10am – 4pm.

Entrance is included with general admission tickets: Adults £17 / Children £8.50 / Children aged four and under free of charge.

Other Christmas highlights at Bamburgh Castle

This year's theme is Myths and Legends

Meet Father Christmas experience – 18 November – 23 December

An enchanting and truly magical opportunity for children – and those young at heart - to meet Father Christmas himself at Bamburgh Castle in his fairy tale grotto - £19.95 per child (in addition to general admission ticket).

Christmas Wreath Making 21, 24, 27 & 30 November Make and adorn your very own Christmas Wreath in the glorious setting of Bamburgh Castle. Sessions last around two hours and include all materials, expert tuition and refreshments. £59.95 per person.