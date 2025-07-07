Bake Boss Club launches to give bakers the tools and confidence to grow successful businesses

Thousands of hobby bakers and small baking business owners across the UK are passionate about their craft but struggle to turn it into a reliable income. Now, North East entrepreneur Charlotte Dodds and her business partner Jo Coulson have launched the Bake Boss Club, a new membership designed to help bakers overcome self-doubt, grow their sales and build businesses that bring freedom and fulfilment, not stress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte and Jo know first-hand what it is like to juggle family life with running a business, but they are equally determined to show they are more than mothers - they have their own ambitions and identities, and they want to inspire other women to do the same. The Bake Boss Club offers a space where women can confidently follow their passion, develop real business skills and see what is possible for them beyond the kitchen table.

“At the heart of the Bake Boss Club is our belief in community over competition,” Charlotte said. “Jo and I have both been through the long nights, balancing family and baking, doubting ourselves at every step. We also know how powerful it is to have support. This club is built on progress over perfection and leading with kindness. We want women to feel proud of growing something of their own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, Charlotte and Jo have already helped more than 11,500 bakers through their popular free Facebook community, UK Home Baking Support - Hobby Bakers and Beginners. The Bake Boss Club builds on this by offering even more personalised guidance to help bakers boost their confidence, raise their prices, get visible and secure consistent orders.

Image of Jo Coulson, Co-Founder of Baking Bosses Limited

Membership includes weekly live training with Charlotte, Jo and guest experts, Q&As, marketing prompts, pricing resources and even in-person meetups. Members also get access to a private Facebook group and WhatsApp chats where they can ask questions and connect with like-minded bakers.

About Baking Bosses

Baking Bosses is run by Charlotte Dodds and Jo Coulson, two baking business experts based in the North East who help hobby bakers and small business owners build profitable, sustainable baking businesses. To find out more about the Bake Boss Club, visit www.bakingbosses.com.