Baby firm celebrates anniversary by expanding after success following move to Boldon
A baby product firm has expanded its operation after proving a success following a move to Boldon.
Nuby relocated to Boldon Business Park seven years ago with 10 staff and has now moved to larger premises - more than six times bigger – at the park to meet growing demand for its products.
The business, which is the fastest growing baby brand worldwide, now has a total of 42 staff with further recruitment planned and a projected turnover of £17.5million this financial year.
Helen Curran, head of marketing, said: “We have brought our warehousing, which was previously outsourced to a third party, in-house.
“We can now handle all of our deliveries directly from our offices and warehouse in Boldon. So, all of our orders from within the UK are picked, packed and processed here. This includes the distribution to major retail outlets, such as Aldi, Amazon, Asda, Boots, Morrisons and Tesco. We also offer a popular click and collect service for local families.”
Maria Burnell, managing director, said: “We looked at a variety of premises in South Tyneside suitable to allow for our planned, future growth.
“There was never any question of leaving the area, it’s a good location for recruiting staff and the premises suit our growing needs. The extensive surrounding land is perfect for hosting staff family days, charity events for underprivileged children and other corporate hospitality.”
She added: “We’re expanding really fast in the UK and have gone from three people 10 years ago to 42 staff working across the business. The speed of change and recruitment has been quite dramatic and the motivation and happiness of the staff is so important to me and the success of Nuby.
“We have made significant financial investment in research, design, innovation and intellectual property protection. This has given us real momentum in the market in the UK, keeping the brand at the forefront of technology and design.
“Nuby is the fastest growing baby brand worldwide and number two in the market for baby accessories in the UK.”
Founded by the American parent company, Luv n' Care in the 1970's, the Nuby brand has been dedicated to providing high quality, innovative products for babies and parents.