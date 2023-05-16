Award-winning Sunderland dentist aiming to improve smiles with Echo readers offer

Salma Ainine joined Oliver's House Advanced Oral Health Centre in East Herrington in 2018 and has racked up numerous awards and nominations, including being named Best Young Dentist in 2019.

Specialising in digital dentistry, she last year won the ClearCorrect Global Rising Star Award, recognising her passion for utilising the latest in technology to improve her patients’ smiles.

The international accolade was awarded at a ceremony in Barcelona and celebrated Salma leading the way in using Straumann’s Clear Correct aligners with dental monitoring scan boxes, meaning instead of having to visit the dentist patients can scan their aligner progress at home, using their smartphone and the scan box, and send it to Salma to review.

Oliver's House, Advanced Oral Health Centre dentist Salma Ainine is using the latest technology in the North East.

As well as using scanning in her work with aligners, Salma uses a state-of-the-art CEREC Primescan machine, which cost more than £120,000, to speed up the provision of implant-retained crowns, as well as traditional crowns and fillings.

Now, the dentist will be hosting a dental implant assessment event at the clinic in Oliver’s House on May 24 to introduce people to the process of dental implants, a fixed solution for missing teeth that are the closest possible replacement for natural teeth.

The hour-long sessions, which take place throughout the day will help people who are missing one or two teeth and are thinking about getting dental implants.

Salma will be providing a full free assessment for six people to show them how she can help, as well as design a new tooth for them for their spaces.

Oliver's House in East Herrington

She said: "Dental implants can really help transform the smile. I still remember the very first implant I saw. Providing dental implants is really as satisfying as gardening and watching a new plant grow.

"The treatment starts with the implant fixure which is just like the roots under the gum, then after three months the shoots appear, as in we place implant crown above the gum.”

Salma is also offering Echo readers a free consultation including a 3D bone scan, as well as a free teeth whitening if they go ahead with implant treatment.

:: To book a place visit https://bit.ly/Implantconsult Tel: 0191 5282340 or email [email protected]

