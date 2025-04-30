Award-winning law firm EMG Solicitors announces raft of new promotions and senior appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning law firm EMG Solicitors has announced a raft of new promotions and appointments as the North East headquartered company continues its ambitious growth plans.

Ten EMG colleagues have been rewarded with internal promotions in recognition of their ongoing talent development and outstanding client service. The latest round of promotions is in addition to a number of new senior appointments in EMG’s Court of Protection, Residential Conveyancing, and Wills, Trusts and Probate teams. This includes Tim Bennett who joins as Departmental Director in the South and Samantha Hind as Senior Associate in the Court of Protection - Property & Affairs team at EMG’s Manchester office. Nicola Cho also joins the team in Manchester as Senior Associate in Court of Protection - Health & Welfare.

EMG Solicitors which has offices in Durham, Newcastle, Darlington, Penrith and Manchester, as well as a new base in the South - now employs 179 colleagues and in the 2024/25 financial year, recorded a 35% growth in revenue.

This year has also seen the biggest round of promotions in the firm with Janet Shackler and Rebecca Shackler both promoted to Senior Administrators. Sophie Taylor, Vicki Mortimer, Susan Cozens and Jessica Skidmore are now Senior Paralegals. Simone Kent, Ashley Garthwaite and Mandy Cheung have been promoted to Associates, and Greg Phillips is now a Senior Associate.

Top left to right: Jessica Skidmore, Rebecca Shackler, Ashley Garthwaite, Susan Cozens, Vicki Mortimer and Mandy Cheung. Bottom left to right: Janet Shackler, Sophie Taylor, Greg Phillips and Simone Kent.

Emma Gaudern, CEO of EMG Solicitors, said: “When I founded EMG Solicitors with my colleague Jemma Morland more than ten years ago, we knew we wanted to build a different kind of law firm – one that puts their people first, provides the very best client service, and really looks after its colleagues.

“Recognising and nurturing talent and giving people the opportunity to progress in their careers, has always been a core part of our values. We’re a law firm that supports colleagues to thrive and develop careers that fit with their personal and professional lives.

“Our leadership team share joy in promoting EMG colleagues, which in turn creates new opportunities for those starting out in their legal careers. I’d like to congratulate all ten colleagues on their new promotions, and I thank them for the outstanding work they do for the clients we have the privilege to work with.”

Adding to the recent promotions and senior hires is the appointment of Rachael Leathley as Senior Associate in Wills, Trusts and Probate and Andrew Allon as Senior Associate in Residential Conveyancing in the Durham office. Victoria Burrows has also joined as Senior Associate in Court of Protection - Health & Welfare in Darlington.

Newly promoted, Mandy Cheung said: “Since joining the firm in 2018, I have had two children. With the new demands in my personal life, EMG have been extremely supportive and encouraged both my ambition and career development, when I have been ready to do so.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to receive this promotion! I feel very lucky to work for a company that allows me to progress professionally and personally, and work with talented and passionate colleagues who all care deeply about making our clients’ lives better.”

Janet Shackler who joined EMG Solicitors in 2020, added: “I’m proud to work for a firm that acknowledges the work undertaken by its people and nurtures them to achieve their full potential.

“It’s fantastic that career progression is open to everyone in the firm and I’m thrilled to progress into a senior administrator role. I’m looking forward to supporting the other administrators within the Court of Protection team to reach their goals too.”

Certified B Corporation™, EMG Solicitors is ranked Tier 1 in the Legal 500 list for personal tax, trusts and probate. It was named Private Client Firm of the Year at the Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards 2024 and featured in The Times and Sunday Times UK list of 100 Best Places to Work 2024. The firm has over 750 client reviews on the Review Solicitors platform, with an overall score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. For more information about EMG Solicitors, visit emgsolicitors.com.