Supermarket giant Asda is set to open two new convenience stores in Sunderland and Seaham as part of a huge rollout of its 'Express' brand.

The new outlets in The Broadway, Sunderland, and Stockton Road, Seaham, are part of its plans to convert 109 former convenience stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express this in February 2024.

They chain will also open one new standalone Express store in Birmingham.

It comes as the large traditional supermarket retailers expand their number of smaller stores in communities as shopping habits change.

Asda said its Express stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to 'suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch'.

The company claims customers shopping for groceries at Asda Express can expect to save an average of 8% compared to the former Co-op stores, and 15% in comparison to the former EG Group convenience sites.

The new stores coming in February make it a record number of openings for Asda for a calendar month.

It will bring the chain's combined supermarket and convenience estate to its biggest in its 58-year history as the business hits the landmark of 1,000 UK stores.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice Ppesident of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.