Arts Centre Washington raises the curtain on a new season after months closed

Arts Centre Washington has unveiled its Autumn season

The autumn programme for the venue includes many shows that had to be rescheduled over the past 18 months.

Matthew Blyth, audience development officer, Arts Centre Washington, said: “It’s been a year and a half like no other as we have spent over 12 months closed to our visitors.

"Now we can’t wait to have audiences back and we hope our new autumn programme will have something tempting for everyone.

The Unremarkable Death

“During our months of closure we had to adapt and change what we do, delivering online classes and courses, and developing digital exhibitions and performances.”

He added: “We worked on some amazing projects, including a Youth Arts exhibition takeover of The Galleries Shopping centre; our very first Facebook Live stream from the theatre and the creation and filming of some really exciting new music written by local young people with Field Music and poet Paul Summers about Washington. This last project will be something special – so keep an eye out for it!”

During the autumn season, the Arts Centre’s theatre will be operating with reduced capacities and audiences will be expected to wear masks in public areas.

Highlights of the season include:

The Killer Question

::The Killer Question, Thursday, September 23 - The Silence Of The Lambs meets Last Of The Summer Wine in a dark comedy thriller where the audience get to decide which actor plays which character.

::Sessions, Thursday, September 30 - A raw, funny, bittersweet deep-dive into the complexities of masculinity, depression and therapy by exciting new writer Ifeyinwa Frederick.

::Where Is Mrs Christie? Thursday, October 7- In 1926 Agatha Christie was at the centre of a mystery as perplexing as any of her fiction when the famous author was missing, presumed dead.

::The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, Thursday, October 21 - Following the final days of the Hollywood Legend who tells all, revealing a biting intelligence and an imperfect body, leading us in real time to the very moment of her death.

Mrs Christie at desk

::A Christmas Carol, Thursday, December 16 - After the success of two previous visits to Arts Centre Washington The Storyteller and The Musician return with an adaptation of that most famous festive ghost story.

::Hansel and Gretel, Thursday, December 9 - Saturday December 11 - The classic story of adventure and fun, as sweet as a gingerbread house.

Matthew added: “We’re proud of our reopening theatre programme and we just can’t wait to welcome people back.”

For more information visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk.

