Arriva donates more than £260,000 to NHS after Covid 'no change' policy

Arriva UK Bus has been able to make a donation of over £260,000 to NHS Charities Together, following a Covid-related exact fare policy on board buses which was introduced in April 2020.

The scheme was part of a set of anti-Covid measures and encouraged customers to use contactless card or app payments and when paying in cash, to use the exact fare, to reduce any hand-to- hand contact between drivers and customers.

Arriva announced that any overpayment would be donated to the NHS. The NHS Charities Together scheme is a national charity made up of 240 NHS charity members which funds projects that improve services for patients and supports staff and volunteers practically and emotionally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justine Davy and Paul O'Neil

Managing Director of Arriva UK Bus, Paul O’Neil commented: “Giving something back to the NHS in the wake of the pandemic seems absolutely the right thing to do and we are proud to make this significant donation in recognition of the extraordinary dedication and commitment of those who looked after us throughout the pandemic.

“We are happy to see that what started as a Covid-safe policy has seen our customers raising such a tremendous amount for the NHS, and I’m sure they will be heartened to hear this money will go to such a fantastic cause. It goes without saying that everyone at the NHS, our drivers and all key workers, have done an incredible job in unbelievably tough circumstances.”

Justine Davy, Head of Corporate Partnerships at NHS Charities Together added: “We are incredibly humbled by this show of support from Arriva, and their customers.

"The figure raised for NHS Charities Together with the no change policy will help us to continue our support for NHS staff, patients and volunteers as we move toward a brighter future. Without contributions like this one, we would be unable to continue the vital work that we do, offering support to those that have been, and continue to be there for us through such a challenging time.”

Arriva has given a special makeover to one of its Derby buses, which carries a dedicated keyworker-designed livery.