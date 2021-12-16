Ann Summers reveals new location in The Bridges

Ann Summers new store in the Bridges shopping centre, Sunderland. L/R Joanne Brannen (Team Leader), Abby Hall (Assistant Manager) and Emily McTeer (Sales Assistant). Photo by Elliot Nichol

The high street favourite has returned to Sunderland, with the opening of a brand new store at The Bridges, after closing in its old location two years ago.

It’s back with a 1599 sq ft outlet selling a range of lingerie and products for adults.

The store opening has created seven jobs and will also be offering new services such as bra fitting.

Ann Summers has taken the unit next to O2 and Great Reads, another new addition to the centre which opened earlier this year.

The company has been operating since the 1970s with an initial handful of shops which was followed in 1981 by the launch of their Ann Summers parties, leading to the continued growth of the brand and it becoming a stalwart of high streets around the country.

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges said she was delighted to welcome the popular brand.

“Ann Summers is such a well-known name and it is fantastic to have them back in the city after an absence of a few years,” she said.

“It’s another national company which has had the confidence to come into Sunderland and which in turn really strengthens the retail offer that we have in the Bridges.

“It is an excellent addition to our retail mix and we are sure that the store will be a huge hit with our shoppers.”

