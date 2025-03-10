Animmersion UK elevates Unipres’ VR crane training

Animmersion UK has significantly raised the bar for virtual reality (VR) training following a major upgrade to its crane simulator - developed almost a decade ago for Sunderland-based manufacturing giant Unipres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally designed by Animmersion UK in 2016, the crane training simulator is a vital tool. As a Tier 1 supplier to Nissan, Unipres operates a 24/7 production line, leaving little room for hands-on training. The VR crane simulator creates a highly realistic factory environment where trainees can refine their skills without interrupting production or compromising safety.

Leveraging the latest VR advancements, the Middlesbrough company has significantly upgraded the system with enhanced visuals and real-world controls to deliver unprecedented realism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enhancements integrate HTC’s cutting-edge VIVE Focus Vision headset, which provides a higher resolution and expanded field of view, enhancing clarity and depth perception, allowing users to judge distances with greater accuracy. Unlike its predecessor, the standalone headset eliminates cumbersome cables and tethers, creating a more natural and immersive experience.

HTC's VIVE Focus Vision headset has contributed significantly to Unipres' upgraded VR crane training simulator.

The system also upgraded the tracking, for smoother, more precise movements that align virtual actions with real-world crane controls. A lightweight, ergonomic design also reduces fatigue to allow longer, more effective training sessions.

Thomas Dexmier, Vice President Sales and Marketing, EMEA, at HTC VIVE, said: “The manufacturing sector has a rich history of early technology adoption, and XR is no exception. Industrial training is a powerful use case for immersive technology. It provides skilled workers with a safe, visually powerful and accurate means to hone their skills by repeating complex manoeuvres without risk, complementing their real-world experience.

“Animmersion’s innovation journey has been truly fascinating, from the original crane simulator on VIVE Pro back in 2016, to its latest upgrade with VIVE Focus Vision. Together we’re bringing the best of XR technology to manufacturing for a new level of immersion, safety and efficiency in training scenarios.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Liddell, Chief Design Officer at Animmersion UK, said: “We are excited to enhance our VR crane training simulator with HTC’s latest headset, taking immersive training to the next level. Our partnership with Unipres began more than nine years ago when technology dictated that the crane simulator required external sensors, cabling, and a PC connection.

Animmersion UK has significantly upgraded the Unipres crane training simulator incorporating the latest advances in VR technology

“The latest headset eliminates those constraints and delivers a seamless, fully immersive experience. One key advancement are the trackers which allow us to position the real crane controller within the virtual environment. With enhanced hand-tracking, improved resolution, and automatic lens spacing adjustment, this upgrade significantly enhances training effectiveness - not just for Unipres but for all our clients.”

Rob Dodds, Training Academy Controller at Unipres (UK), said: “Animmersion UK has been an invaluable partner in our journey to integrate VR into our training programmes. This latest upgrade enhances the realism, safety, and effectiveness of our training, ensuring our operators develop their skills in the most immersive and risk-free way possible. The ability to train staff without disrupting production is a huge advantage, and we’re excited about the impact this technology will continue to have on our workforce.”