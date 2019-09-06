An amazing line-up of finalists chosen for Wearside Women In Business Awards
Wow that was tough! Judges have met to draw up a shortlist in the Wearside Women In Business Awards.
And they all agreed that it was tough to choose the winners because the standard of entries was so high for the inaugural competition.
It took hours to complete the judging process in a competition which honours everyone from the Woman in Education Award to the Mentor of the Year.
There were winners in the Business Woman of the Year category, the Contribution to the Community section and the Female Apprentice of the Year.
Watch out too for the Start Up Business Woman of the Year, and the Inspirational Woman of the Year.
There’s many other awards to hand out too – but all of this will only be revealed when the Wearside Women In Business Awards finale is held on Thursday, September 26.
Finalists will gather for a glittering occasion at the Ramside Hall Hotel and all this has been made possible with the help of our sponsors and they are Sunderland BIC, Gentoo, Club Zest, MBC Arts Wellbeing, TCL At Home and UK Fostering North East.
We will have a media team at the event to bring you full coverage of the proceedings, complete with interviews and photographs of all the winners.
A week after the finale, watch out for a supplement with further coverage of the awards.
Judges described the shortlisting process as interesting and full of healthy debate on who should make it to the finals. Watch out for more details on the category shortlists in the Sunderland Echo soon.