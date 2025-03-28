Ambitious programme celebrates success in empowering local entrepreneurs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A support programme designed to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of Sunderland is celebrating completion, having helped hundreds of people to consider working for themselves and hundreds more to strengthen existing businesses.

Enterprising Sunderland launched in November 2023 with an ambition to break down barriers to starting a business in the city and to support the long-term growth of those already up and running.

Now, figures released as the programme draws to an end, reveal it has reached 667 people to explore self-employment, with 94 already going on to set up diverse businesses ranging from music to manufacturing.

Entrepreneurs have been supported at every stage of their journey, with high-impact Growth Lab events providing inspiration and practical support to 458 attendees. More than £235,000 of grant funding supported 24 Innovation Projects, resulting in 25 new jobs and counting.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the programme was delivered on behalf of Sunderland City Council by a consortium of partners experienced in championing communities across Sunderland. This included the North East BIC, Sunderland BME Network, The King’s Trust, University of Sunderland, Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre and Smarta.

Paul McEldon, Chief Executive at the North East BIC, said: “The BIC has a 30-year track record in raising entrepreneurial aspiration in the city and the Enterprising Sunderland project has been a realisation of everything we’ve learned along the way about how best to support those starting and running businesses.

“Its unique and flexible design allowed us to take a deep dive into our communities to reach people we’ve never worked with before but who have the potential and drive to work for themselves. Every single number we’ve achieved represents a real person with who we’ve planted the seed of possibility or who we’ve helped to grow.”

Unique features of the Enterprising Sunderland programme included its flexible funding approach which enabled test trading through small grants, while specialist grants provided an agile response to market changes.

By harnessing the power of existing community and voluntary sector organisations, tailored start-up support was provided to people from all backgrounds. This included workshops in community spaces, one-to-one advice and support, and an online training programme.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Business, Housing and Regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “Enterprising Sunderland was set up to help grow the city’s economy and improve the lives of residents, so it’s fantastic to hear that it has delivered on both fronts.

“As well as helping many of our indigenous businesses create jobs and launch new products and services, it has also inspired hundreds of people to set up and grow their own businesses, which could have a significant, lasting impact, not only on their lives, but the wider city.

“We are delighted with the impact it has had and we can’t thank all of the partners involved in the consortium enough for helping to make it such a success.”

An event held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday 21st March, brought together businesses supported by the programme to celebrate their achievements and look forward to the future.

Paul McEldon added: “The work doesn’t end here. We’re awaiting confirmation on funding for future programmes but we’ve already done the groundwork for whatever comes next.

“The valuable insights we’ve gained and partnerships we’ve formed during the Enterprising Sunderland programme will shape the future. This city is going through something of a renaissance right now and we’re here, ready to work together, to empower that movement and ensure nobody is left behind.”

The start-up support from the BIC forms part of the Enterprising Sunderland project which has received £1,271,885 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme, managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.