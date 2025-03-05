Amazon announces free innovation training for businesses in North East

Businesses in the North East are invited to attend the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, a programme that provides free training to local SMEs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exclusive Amazon Innovation Accelerator (AIA) is coming to Gateshead for the first time, hosted at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the town on 21st March, and North East businesses are invited to sign up now.

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow. The Accelerator also offers a dynamic setting for training and provides an exclusive peek into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Accelerator, small and medium businesses in the North East will benefit from a day of in-person workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders. Topics include an insight into Amazon’s culture of innovation and working backwards mechanisms as well as a detailed walk-through of Amazon’s Gateshead fulfilment centre to see the Amazon’s technology and processes in practice.

The Accelerator also offers a dynamic setting for training and provides an exclusive peek into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.

Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive e-learning course which includes modules on Introduction to AI, digitisation, innovation, leadership, operational efficiency and more. Participating businesses can also earn recognition as an AIA Innovation Leader.

“The Amazon Innovation Accelerator exists to help businesses as they develop cultures of innovation within their own organisations,” said Daniel Stewart, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Gateshead. “The Accelerator has been successful so far, and I am excited to host businesses in the North East at our Gateshead site.”

Local small and medium sized businesses can register to apply for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator now. Spaces are limited and applications close on 17th March.

For more information, please contact [email protected].