Early 90s electronic music heroes Altern8, whose dancefloor anthems included Activ-8, E-vapor 8 and Frequency, will be performing a DJ set at the Good Life all dayer, which takes place from 12noon until 12am on Sunday, August 28 at The Saltgrass in Deptford.

They’ll be joined on the bill at the bumper Bank Holiday event by a host of house, techno, dance and rave DJs including house DJ Collin Paterson, Batesy, Emmie, Forriner, Kuz, Toddy and To The Manor Born favourites Tony Hutchinson and Tony Gibb.

Promoter Lee Forster said it was great to be bringing such big names in the DJ scene to his home city to see out the summer in style.

He said: “Altern8 and Collin Patterson have both played a huge part in our rave heritage and we're very excited to have them come play at our little gathering down at the Saltgrass alongside our residents and local favourites.

"Altern8 were really big in the early 90s and were on Top of the Pops most weeks, which was huge back then. There’s going to be a great cross section of music throughout the day, from past to present. It’s great to have a DJ set like that right here in Sunderland.”

The Saltgrass, one of Sunderland’s oldest pubs, which dates back to 1842 and was once a regular haunt for nearby shipyard workers, has built up a good reputation for music events in the past few years.

Whilst making the most of the historical features inside, owner Walter Veti created a new outdoor area which is partially covered and has its own licensed bar, called The Anchor, that has its own DJ booth and stage. It’s since been used for a number of different types of gigs and events.

Lee added: “The Saltgrass is a great venue. It has outdoor space but we’re able to bring it indoors if the weather is bad, so it’s really versatile.”

:: Good Life takes place on Sunday, August 28 at The Saltgrass, Deptford, with 12 hours of music. Tickets are priced £20 from EventBrite.

