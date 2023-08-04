The Durham County Council-run event, which is free for all to attend, will return to the town this weekend, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August.

With around 120 traders selling all sorts of food from Sicilian street food, Thai curries, Greek gyros and more than 20 flavours of sausage, as well as sweet treats such as Turkish delight, brownies and cupcakes, plus teas, coffees and honeys, it’s set to be a great event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a star-studded line up of top celebrity chefs giving cookery demonstrations at the festival’s outdoor cookery theatre, including Great British Bake Off winner Syabira Yusoff and MasterChef 2023 Champion Eddie Scott.

Seaham Food Festival returns this weekend

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We are delighted to bring back Seaham Food Festival to our stunning heritage coastline this weekend. With celebrity chefs, tasty treats from around 120 traders and a host of family entertainment, there really is something for everyone at the festival.

“As there are so many exciting things going on, we are expecting the town centre to be busy. We don’t want anyone to miss out on the fun, so will have a park and ride service to help minimise delays and ease congestion, allowing people to arrive easily.”

Park and ride

An accessible park and ride service will be in operation for visitors which will run between Spectrum Business Park (SR7 7TT) and the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses will depart from the business park from 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday. The last returning buses will depart from the top of the Harbour Road at 5.30pm on Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Return tickets cost £2 for adults, 50 pence for children aged five to 15 years old and are free for those under five.

Car parks

Town centre car parks will be open, but they are expected to be busy, and drivers are being asked to be aware of diversions due to road closures for the event.

Road closures