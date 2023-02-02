There are so many top options across the city whether you need a quick service or a full engine overhaul.
Sunderland is full of talented mechanics and garages with Google reviews offering a ratings system for them all.
A small number have the quality to be awarded a perfect five-star rating from at least 10 reviews – here are the top places across the city.
1. Sunderland Auto Electrics
Sunderland Auto Electrics on The Kings's Road in Southwick has a five star rating from 103 Google reviews.
2. Wearside Mercedes Benz Indpendent Specialists
Wearside Mercedes Benz Indpendent Specialists on Southwick Industrial Estate has a five star rating from 95 Google reviews.
3. Car Maintenance
Car Maintenance on Havelock Street to the East End of the city has a five star rating from 44 Google reviews.
4. HD Autocentre
HD Autocentre can also be found near Southwick. It has a perfect rating from 30 Google reviews.
