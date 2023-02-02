News you can trust since 1873
All the mechanics and garages in Sunderland with a perfect five-star rating from Google reviews

There are so many top options across the city whether you need a quick service or a full engine overhaul.

By Jason Button
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 11:05am

Sunderland is full of talented mechanics and garages with Google reviews offering a ratings system for them all.

A small number have the quality to be awarded a perfect five-star rating from at least 10 reviews – here are the top places across the city.

1. Sunderland Auto Electrics

Sunderland Auto Electrics on The Kings's Road in Southwick has a five star rating from 103 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Wearside Mercedes Benz Indpendent Specialists

Wearside Mercedes Benz Indpendent Specialists on Southwick Industrial Estate has a five star rating from 95 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Car Maintenance

Car Maintenance on Havelock Street to the East End of the city has a five star rating from 44 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. HD Autocentre

HD Autocentre can also be found near Southwick. It has a perfect rating from 30 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

