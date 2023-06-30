News you can trust since 1873
All the free family fun you can look forward to at this year's Seaham Food Festival

There’s a host of free family fun on the menu at this year’s Seaham Food Festival.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

The festival will bring a host of food and drink stalls and cookery demonstrations from celebrity chefs to the town’s sea front on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August.

And the festival organiser, Durham County Council, has now revealed full details of the event’s family entertainment programme.

The Saturday will see the world’s largest contemporary choir, Rock Choir, belt out some classics, while North Tyneside Steel Band will bring the sounds of the Caribbean.

Also appearing on the Saturday is Luna Bubbles, who is sure to enchant young visitors with gigantic bubbles, colourful bubbles, bubble tubes and even bubble monsters!

The motley crew known as “Old Time Sailors” will bring foot-stomping, dancing and singing to the outdoor amphitheatre on the Sunday, with old folk songs and sea shanties aplenty.

Also appearing on the Sunday will be the hilarious Granny Turismo, the world’s first (and only) shopping trolley dance display team, and inclusive dance theatre company, TIN Arts.

Performing on both days will be street circus duo, Bell & Bullock, juggler, Darryl, and Mad Alice Theatre Company.

There’ll be beach games run by the local SeaScapes project throughout the weekend too.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “There are only five weeks to go until Seaham Food Festival and we’ve got a cracking programme of family entertainment running throughout the event.

“There’s live music and theatre shows and we’ve got this huge choir that’ll be singing rock songs. There’ll be games on the beach and the gigantic bubbles are sure to be a hit with the little ones.

“Of course, this will all be happening alongside the stalls and the ever-popular cookery demonstrations from the celebrity chefs. What we want is for families to come down and make a real day of it.

“We’re well on with event preparations now and we’ll soon have a confirmed list of traders to share. It’s shaping up to be a great weekend.”

This year’s celebrity chefs at Seaham Food Festival are Eddie Scott, Syabira Yousoff, Freya Cox, Nadia and Dina Sawalha aka The Curly Cooks of Croydon, Nikita Pathakji and Briony May Williams.

