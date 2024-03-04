Aldi to trial parcel lockers at Sunderland store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi is trialling the use of parcel lockers outside one of its Sunderland stores.

Supermarket chain Aldi is trialling the use of parcel lockers outside one of its Sunderland stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers at the branch on St Mark's Road in Millfield will be able to collect and return online orders from other retailers. The supermarket has a new partnership with parcel locker provider InPost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout March, the lockers will be available outside 22 Aldi stores across nationally, with the outlet at Chichester Road in South Shields also taking part.

The trial will conclude after a 12-week period, with the aim of rolling it out to more stores if successful.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: “We are all about making things efficient for our customers and the installation of InPost lockers will make shopping at Aldi even more convenient for the people of Tyne and Wear.

“Customers can collect or return parcels while they are doing their shopping, with the lockers accessible with a QR-code. If successful, this will hopefully be something available to lots more of our shoppers later this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Rouse, CEO at InPost International, said: “We’re on a mission to bring unrivalled parcel convenience to shoppers in the UK, and this trial with Aldi does just that.

“With over 6,000 parcel lockers in the UK, we offer hassle-free delivery options that easily integrate into shoppers’ daily routines.

"In this case, Aldi customers can now pick up and drop off their parcels with ease and efficiency while doing the weekly shop.