They want 'people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region'.

Supermarket chain Aldi is looking to hire 100 new staff in the area.

The retailer has not said exactly where the roles are, but that it was looking for "store colleagues in Tyne and Wear".

Aldi is Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket and "on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, including full and part-time positions".

The chain has also announced increases hourly pay rates across the UK from this week. The hourly rate of store assistants nationally rise from £12 to £12.40 for those outside London.

Kelly Stokes, HR director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”